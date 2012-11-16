Wapakoneta bruises Chiefs 28-0 in opener

WAPAKONETA — Bellefontaine suffered through some opening-night blunders in a shutout loss here Friday.

Bellefontaine’s Garrett Gross finds an opening in the Wapakoneta defense during Friday’s season opener. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs had several bad snaps that resulted in big losses and also lost a fumble to bog down an offense that finished with only 94 yards in a 28-0 defeat to Wapakoneta.

“We didn’t take advantage of some opportunities early in the game that could have put us in position to win the game,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “We made some mistakes that we have not made yet. We blew too many opportunities and you can’t expect to do that and be able to beat good teams.

“We just have to get back to work, and I know our kids are going to be ready to work hard. We’ve been in this spot before. We know what we have to do.”

The Redskins were able to wear down Bellefontaine’s defense with a bruising ground game, amassing 382 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries. Wapak did not attempt a pass.

“We settled down after the first couple of drives and were able to establish the line of scrimmage,” said Wapakoneta head coach Travis Moyer. “We have five new starters on our offensive line and those guys did a great job of being physical against a very good Bellefontaine team.”

Speedy tailback Connor McDonald opened the scoring on a 79-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and hard-nosed running back Evan Kaeck added three touchdown runs for the Redskins.

Bellefontaine shut down the Redskins on their first two possessions of the game, but following a missed 40-yard field goal attempt by the Chiefs, McDonald got loose for his long run with 3:03 left in the opening quarter.

Payne Harshbarger added the first of four extra-point kicks to give the hosts a 7-0 cushion.

The Chiefs had the Redskins pinned inside their own 10-yard line after a punt midway through the second period.

However, quarterback Reed Merricle took off for a 68-yard run and Kaeck immediately followed with a 23-yard TD jaunt that made the score 14-0 with 4:22 remaining until halftime.

“They were able to grab the momentum and we couldn’t get it back,” said Smith.

The Redskins increased their lead to 21-0 with another 23- yard Kaeck TD run at the 3:39 mark of the third quarter.

Kaeck tacked on a 7-yard scoring run with 8:01 left in the game.

Wapakoneta finished with three 100-yard rushers. Merricle had 131 yards on 14 carries, McDonald rushed for 106 yards on just seven carries and Kaeck tallied 103 yards on 14 rushes.

Bellefontaine mustered just 50 rushing yards on 29 carries.

“We knew Bellefontaine had a physical offensive line and one of the best running backs we are going to see,” said Moyer. “Our guys up front had a big challenge tonight and they did a great job.”

For the Chiefs, Garrett Gross was the leading rusher with 47 yards on 14 carries and he added two catches for 24 yards.

BHS quarterback Grant Smith was 5-of-7 passing for 44 yards.

Defensively, Gross recorded nine tackles and a fumble recovery and Ty Leeper had 10 tackles to lead the Chiefs.

Bellefontaine will be back in action Friday at home against Sidney.

CHIEFS @ REDSKINS

Bellefontaine 0 • 0 • 0 • 0 - 0

Wapakoneta 7 • 7 • 7 • 7 - 28

TEAM STATS - BFN • WPK

First downs 6 • 12

Total net yards 94 • 382

Rushes/yards 29/50 • 46/382

Passing 44 • 0

Comp-att-int 5-7-0 • 0-0-0

Punts/avg 7/35.4 • 2/14

Fumbles-lost 3-1 • 1-1

Penalties-yards 0-0 • 5-49