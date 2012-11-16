Talented offensive returners headline local football scene

Logan County area football will feature a host of talented offensive standouts this fall.

Bellefontaine is aiming for its fourth straight Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division title and will rely on a talented running game led by bruising senior tailback Garrett Gross.

Gross was a first-team all-CBC selection last year when he rushed for 916 yards and five touchdowns despite missing the final two games of the season with an injury.

Complimenting Gross will be junior Ty Leeper, who has big-play potential. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry last year and provides a home run hitting threat in the Chieftain backfield.

West Liberty-Salem’s offense is expected to put up more big numbers this fall behind senior quarterback Trevor Woodruff.

As a junior, Woodruff earned honorable mention all-Ohio honors when he threw for an Ohio Heritage Conference-best 1,930 yards and 23 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

The Tigers also return Holden Nease and Nick Burden, who combined for 939 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last fall.

Indian Lake will lean on its stellar senior quarterback Clay Jacobs. Last fall, Jacobs threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns while also rushing for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

At Benjamin Logan, junior quarterback Tanner Perkins will look to build on a sophomore campaign in which he threw for 1,423 yards and six touchdowns.

Now, on to the first set of football picks for the 2019 season:

