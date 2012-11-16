Raiders turn back Chiefs in 3 sets

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team was able to wear down host Bellefontaine for a three-set victory on Thursday 27-25, 25-14, 25-18 in Central Buckeye Conference play.

Benjamin Logan’s Molly Vance tries to get the ball through Bellefontaine’s Mullaney Yoder, left, and Katie Pool during Thursday’s match at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Raiders move their record to 3-2 on the season, while the Chieftains slide to 2-4.

Bailey Shope gave a standout allaround effort for Ben Logan with 10 digs on defense, four kills on offense along with nine points and one ace.

Also for the Raiders, Makenna LeVan recorded 11 points with three aces, Molly Vance had a game high 10 kills, Ryelle Gibson had two kills and four blocks, Lynzee Cronkleton had 11 assists and five kills and Kylie Frazier added 10 assists and five kills.

Mullaney Yoder tallied 10 kills with four blocks to lead BHS. Hannah Rader had seven kills and two blocks, Lily Palmer dished out 17 assists and Caitlin Hutchins had four kills.

In junior varsity action, Ben Logan defeated Bellefontaine 25-14, 25-11 to improve to 3-2. Brielle Moorhouse led the Raiders with 14 points and nine aces, Lauren Dixon had three kills and seven assists, Haleigh Brentlinger and Lily Blackburn each had four kills and Macy Matthews chipped in with three kills.

Bellefontaine hosts Riverside on Saturday for a home non-league match. Ben Logan hosts Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.