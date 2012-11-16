Lady Lakers slip past Cougars 1-0 for historic program win

Indian Lake’s girls soccer team pulled out a 1-0 victory over visiting Kenton Ridge on Thursday in a Central Buckeye Conference meeting.

Indian Lake’s Ashlyn Shaner (20) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal against Kenton Ridge at home on Thursday. (SUBMITTED PHOTO | HEATHER COPPEL)

It was the first win over the Cougars in school history and the first time the Lakers have started the season 3-0. They are also 1-0 in league play.

“I am incredibly proud of these girls,” said IL head coach Brian Levingston. “When you have never beaten a team, that weighs on you mentally, and it’s like you expect to lose, even if you know you shouldn’t. But last night was the first time we took the field against Kenton Ridge believing that we would win and we got the result we wanted because of it.”

