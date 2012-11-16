Tigers knock off Roughriders in OHC match

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team coasted past visiting West Jefferson in three sets Thursday 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 for an Ohio Heritage Conference victory.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Williams (10) and Aleah Reed (2) go up for a block against West Jefferson during the first set of their match Thursday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win improves the Tigers to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the OHC North division, while the Roughriders drop to 0-4, 0-4.

Alex Burton spearheaded WL-Salem’s attack with 21 kills and 10 digs, Gabby Williams tallied three aces, two kills, five digs and dished out 31 assists, Michele Smith had 16 digs, three kills, an ace and was 7-7 serving, Jaelen Meeker recorded 15 digs, one ace, was 5-5 on serves received and 10-11 serving and Kaleigh Wilcox added eight digs, one kill, one ace and was 29-29 serving.

For the full story and Complete VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!