Redskins provide big early test for Chiefs

There is no easing into the season for the Bellefontaine football team.

Bellefontaine’s defense will look to slow down Wapakoneta’s Evan Kaeck (5) on Friday. Kaeck rushed for 1,370 yards and 23 touchdowns last year. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs continue their annual opener with Wapakoneta on Friday when they go on the road to face a program coming off an 11-2 season that included a run to the regional finals.

“We want to be challenged and that’s why we like opening the season against a team the caliber of Wapakoneta,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “We are going to quickly find out where we are at.”

