Raiders, Cardinals reunite on gridiron

It has been over 20 years since Benjamin Logan and Triad have stepped on the same football field. That drought ends Friday when the former West Central Ohio Conference foes meet for the season opener at 7 p.m. in North Lewisburg.

The two teams have not met since Ben Logan departed the WCOC in the mid-1990s.

“We are excited to open up with a local team that our kids have not competed with in regards to football,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay.

“It has been many years since Triad has been on our regular-season schedule. When the opportunity to play a local team presented itself we were thrilled.

“With our communities bordering theirs, our kids have been playing sports against one another since they were young. This will rekindle some of those relationships and extend the local competition, which is always great to see.”

First-year head coach Zach Winslow is new to the Triad program, but he is familiar with Ben Logan and is anxious to see what his squad is capable of against a larger program.

“I am super excited for this game,” said Winslow. “I’m extremely proud to have to opportunity to be the head coach of Triad. I think the team is also excited to get the season started.

“We have been pretty beat up the last two weeks, but our young men have not used the injuries as an excuse one time. They know I expect them to compete regardless of the situation.”

