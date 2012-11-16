Chieftain runners sweep Logan County meet

It was a dominant performance by Bellefontaine’s boys and girls cross country programs Tuesday during the annual Kiwanis Logan County meet at Indian Lake High School.

The Chieftain boys had seven of the top nine runners, recording 19 points to run away with the team title. Benjamin Logan came in second with 66 points, Indian Lake was third with 79 points and Triad took fourth with 82 points.

Indian Lake’s Caden Paavola, Bellefontaine’s Nate Murphy race in the Logan County cross country meet Tuesday at Indian Lake High School. Bellefontaine’s boys and girls teams won both races. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

“It is nice to get together and compete with the county schools,” said BHS boys head coach Ben Davis. “Nate Murphy and Garrett Jenkins’ 1-2 punch is a result of their tireless efforts year round. If we can get our pack closer to them, we are in business to win a league title.”

Bellefontaine’s girls also gave a strong effort, finishing with six of the top 12 runners to score 28 points. Ben Logan was runnerup with 41 points and Indian Lake came in third with 58 points.

Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark Bellefontiane’s Brooke McClellan race in the Logan County cross country meet Tuesday.

“The win is a nice confidence booster for the girls,” said BHS girls head coach Bob Core. “The senior leadership coupled with our young talent will hopefully realize great improvement as the season progresses.”

For the full story and meet results, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!