Chiefs outlast Indian Lake in local volleyball battle

Bellefontaine pulled out a five-set win over host Indian Lake in a battle of local volleyball squads Tuesday night.

Bellefontaine’s Caitlin Hutchins, right, keeps the ball alive as Bellefontaine’s Mullaney Yoder, left, and Indian Lake’s Callie Notestine look on during Tuesday’s match at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs won by scores of 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 18-25, 21-19.

Bellefontaine is now 2-3 on the season, while the Lakers drop to 1-5.

Individual stats for Bellefontaine were not available.

For Indian Lake, Bethany Golliday was 28-28 on serves received and had six kills and 15 digs, Kendall Cotterman tallied three aces and 17 assists, Kassidy Crockett had nine kills, Shania Fruchey tallied nine kills and Allix Cotterman added 18 digs.

