Lady Chieftains breeze past Shawnee

Bellefontaine’s girls golf team won over Springfield Shawnee 179-226 in a Central Buckeye Conference match Tuesday at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Bellefontaine’s Samantha McLaughlin makes a chip during Tuesday’s home match against Springfield Shawnee. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Samantha McLaughlin led the Chiefs by taking medalist honors with a 37. Kayla Watkins also had a strong round with a 41.

Madison Taylor shot a 47, Megan Beaverson had a 54, Anastasia Hiatt carded a 63 and Morgan Burden had a 72.

Isabella Demeyo led Shawnee with a 42.

Ben Logan zaps North Union

For the full story and Complete GOLF ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!