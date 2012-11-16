Calvary piles up 9 goals in win over Dayton Temple

Calvary Christian’s boys soccer team recorded a convincing win Tuesday after bouncing visiting Dayton Temple Christian 9-0 at Calvary Fields.

Calvary Christian’s Joe Harmison scores on a long range kick during the second half of a game against Dayton Temple Christian on Tuesday at Calvary Fields in Bellefontaine. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Spartans are now 2-0-1 this season.

Garrett Reinhard scored three goals to lead Calvary Christian’s offense. Isaac Reinhard tallied two goals and one assist, Gabe Salmonowicz had one goal with three assists and Thomas Rorrer, Joe Harmison and Adeline Fearon each had one goal.

For the full story and Complete SOCCER ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!