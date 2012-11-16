Chiefs blank defending Mad River division champions

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team picked up a big win Monday by knocking off the defending Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division champions Northwestern 3-0 at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Daja Wilson, right, gets the ball past a Northwestern player during Monday’s game at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains improve their record to 2-1 overall and start league play at 1-0. The Warriors fall to 1-1, 0-1.

“I’m so proud of this team,” said BHS head coach Kate Smith. “They’re playing with unparalleled heart, grit and drive, and it shows. They’re stepping up on both varsity and junior varsity, banding together and getting it done.

“As a coach, it’s so exciting to see players do this because they want to, rather than because we told them to. I’m beyond proud and I’m so excited to see them continue to grind it out and grow.”

