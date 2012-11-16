Zanesfield Petanque hosts Ohio Cup

The Zanesfield Petanque Club hosted the third annual Ohio Cup Doubles Tournament on Saturday. Teams from Newark and Zanesfield completed.

After three qualifying rounds, Mike and Mitch McCune (ZPC) and Gregorio and Ignacio Martinez (NPC) were left undefeated at 3-0.

A total of 10 teams moved into bracket pay. Team McCune and Martinez won their next two games to reach the finas. Team McCune won 13-10. Also for Zanesfield, Mohamed Boulahoual and Shannon Hodge took third place.

MIKE AND MITCH McCUNE

GREGORIO AND IGNACIO MARTINEZ

MOHAMED BOULAHOUAL AND SHANNON HODGE