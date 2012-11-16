WL-S squads win Bob Schul Invitational titles

West Liberty-Salem’s cross country programs made an the season Saturday by winning the talented Bob Schul Invitational at Milton-Union High School.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls cross country team, above, and boys cross country team, below, pose with the championship trophies after winning their respective races Saturday at the Bob Schul Invitational in West Miton. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

The Tiger girls defeated Minster, the Division III defending state champions. The Big Orange had four girls in the top eight to fuel their win over 18 teams in the Division III race.

The Tigers had 30 points. The Wildcats were runner-up with 40 points.

“Our focus on this meet was to keep the team first and run for each other,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “These girls have worked so hard in the off-season and they were ready to brush off the cobwebs and compete. We have a lot to improve on in the course of the season, but this is a solid start for us.”

