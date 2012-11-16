Lady Raiders repeat as Viking Invitational champs

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team repeated as champions at the Miami East Viking Invitational on Saturday.

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team holds the championship trophy after winning the Miami East Viking Invitational on Saturday. It is the second consecutive year the Raiders have won the tournament. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Raiders won with a score of 337, which was over 30 points better than their score from last year at Lakeland Golf Course.

Bellefontaine’s girls golf team also competed and finished third. Complete team scores were not available.

Mailiis Simovart highlighted Ben Logan’s girls by earning medalist honors for the second consecutive year. She shot a career low of 73, which was one over par.

