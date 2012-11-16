Hecker’s penalty kick lifts Chiefs over Sidney

Nate Hecker converted a penalty kick with five minutes left in the game to give Bellefontaine a 1-0 win over visiting Sidney in a non-league boys soccer game Thursday at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Isaiah Henry, left, battles a Sidney player for the ball during Thursday’s game at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chieftains are now 1-1 on the season.

“What a gutsy performance by our guys,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “We have been hit with a lot of injuries, so we needed some younger guys to step up and the starters to play longer shifts. Sidney has some fast and physical forwards that really kept us busy, but our back group really matched them well all night.”

