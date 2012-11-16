WL-Salem girls blank West Jefferson 5-0

West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team handled visiting West Jefferson for a 5-0 shutout on Thursday in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

West Liberty-Salem’s Rachel Davis (14) takes the ball down field against a West Jefferson defender during the first half of their game Thursday night at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers are now 1-0-1 on the season and start league play off at 1-0.

WL-Salem jumped on top of West Jefferson in the first half for a 2-0 lead at the break. The Tigers were able to pile up three more goals in the second half.

Rachel Davis led WL-Salem with one goal and two assists, while Grace Estes, Emily Hollar and Kayla Cole each had one goal with one assist. Sophie Cole and Megan Dillon each added one goal.

