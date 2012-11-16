Chieftain golfers beat Arrows, fall to Pioneers

Bellefontaine’s boys golf team defeated visiting Tecumseh, but lost to Jonathan Alder on Wednesday in a Central Buckeye Conference trimatch at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Bellefontaine’s Simon Stolly watches a tee shot during Wednesday’s match against Jonathan Alder and Tecumseh. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Pioneers were first with 148, the Chieftains took runnerup with 168 and the Arrows were third with 180.

Riley Wilcoxon shot an evenpar 35 to power BHS. Also for the Chiefs, Liam Harris carded a 38, Simon Stolly shot a 45, Jared Salyer posted a 50 and Brady Burden and Joseph Boop both added 58s.

Bellefontaine hosts Kenton Ridge next Wednesday for CBC action.

Triad wins tri-match

