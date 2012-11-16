Chiefs get off to a winning start

In what it hopes to be a turnaround season this fall, Bellefontaine’s volleyball team got off to a successful start Monday with a three-set win over visiting Greenon.

Bellefontaine’s Lily Palmer, left, and Hannah Rader go up for a block during Monday’s match against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

It was the first match for first-year BHS head coach Bri Frazier. The Chiefs won by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-15.

Lily Palmer led the serving effort for the Chiefs with five aces. Mullaney Yoder had a strong night with five blocks and 14 kills, while Hannah Rader chipped in with four kills.

Bellefontaine is back in action today at Wapakoneta.