Bellefontaine girls soccer team blanks Piqua 5-0
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team bounced back from a season-opening loss to Wapakoneta on Saturday with a 5-0 victory over host Piqua on Monday.
The Chiefs are now 1-1 on the season.
Daja Wilson scored for Bellefontaine in the first half as the result of a corner kick.
Alanee Yaeger added a goal to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead at halftime.
