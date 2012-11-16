Ben Logan, BHS take on tough field at Lady Elks Invitational

Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine’s girls golf teams took on a talented field of Division I teams Monday at Centerville’s Lady Elks Invitational at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace.

Benjamin Logan’s Mailiis Simovart tees off during the Lady Elks Invitational on Monday in Centerville. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

New Albany won the 16-team tournament with 281, Centerville took runner-up with 299 and Upper Arlington was third with 302. Ben Logan finished 13th with 345 and

Bellefontaine was 15th with 394.

The Raiders’ Mailiis Simovart highlighted the local teams by firing a 76, which tied her for 18th overall out of 83 golfers.

Also for the Raiders, Sydney Wesson carded a 79, Leeah Valentine shot a 93, Gabrielle Schmidt recorded a 97 and Willow Titus had a 111.

For the Chieftains, Samantha McLaughlin led with an 89, Madison Taylor and Kayla Watkins both shot 95s, Megan Beaverson recorded a 115 and Anastasia Hiatt had a 136.

