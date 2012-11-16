Riverside starts season with win over Troy Christian

Riverside’s volleyball team handled visiting Troy Christian for a 3-0 win on Saturday to begin the season. The Pirates beat the Eagles in straight sets 26-24, 25-16, 25-14.

Jenna Woods led the Pirate attack with 13 kills, Sasha Stotler had 11 kills, Sierra Snow posted 22 assists with four aces and Allison Knight had 10 digs.

In junior varsity play, Riverside beat Troy Christian 25-13, 25-13. Rachel Knight led the team with eight aces, Jade Copas had four kills and Olivia Perk had five assists.

Riverside hosts Urbana on Tuesday for a non-league contest.

