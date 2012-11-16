Raiders bounce Madison Plains 12-0, advance to finals of the Quest Cup

Playing with heavy hearts, Benjamin Logan’s boys soccer team took care of its business on the field Friday night by defeating Madison Plains 12-0 in the opening round of the Quest Cup at Ben Logan soccer field.

Benjamin Logan’s Dylan Welch takes a shot on goal during Friday’s Quest Cup opener against Madison Plains. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Ben Logan head coach Jamie Hughes said his players rallied around senior teammate Vance McClanahan, whose father was involved in a motorcycle accident Thursday night.

“It was an emotional day for our guys,” said Hughes. “Their thoughts were with Vance and we really weren’t sure what we were going to do, but they decided it would be best to honor Vance by playing the game. Tonight was more about getting our guys through a tough day than winning a soccer game.”

