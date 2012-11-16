Riverside boys edge Urbana, Elgin in tri-match

Riverside’s boys golf team slipped past visiting Urbana and Elgin on Thursday during a non-league tri-match at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

The Pirates won with a 189, while Urbana and Elgin tied for second with scores of 191.

John Zumberger was match medalist to lead Riverside with a low of 43. Also for the Pirates, Drew Jones carded a 48, Brody Rhodes and Jayden Burchett both had 49s, Zane Rose shot a 55 and Owen Holycross added a 60.

