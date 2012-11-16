Lady Raiders dominate North Union for CBC win

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team handled host North Union 174-233 during a Central Buckeye Conference match Wednesday at Mill Creek Golf Course.

Benjamin Logan’s Leeah Valentine watches a putt during Wednesday’s match against North Union. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Sydney Wesson fired a 37 to earn match medalist honors for the Raiders. Mailiis Simovart carded a 44, Leeah Valentine shot a 46, Willow Titus had a 47, Gabrielle Schmidt posted a 50 and Taylor Lafferty added a 52.

Indian Lake also competed, but did not record a team score.

Regan Ross led the Lakers with a score of 40.

Ben Logan competes in the Centerville Invitational on Monday.

