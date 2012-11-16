Bellefontaine netters blank Knights for 2nd victory of season

Bellefontaine’s girls tennis team picked up its second win of the season Wednesday after shutting out host Greenon 5-0 in non-league play.

The Chieftains are now 2-1 on the season.

“They were missing a couple girls so we just played three matches,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jim Stein. “But we won all three of them and the girls played pretty well.”

At first singles, Bellefontaine’s Courtney Sims cruised past Zoe Hale 6-1, 6-0.

“Courtney had a pretty solid opponent and she did a nice job dominating the match,” said Stein.

