Benjamin Logan girls roll to win in quad match

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team handled visiting Graham 164-232 on Tuesday during a Central Buckeye Conference match at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Benjamin Logan’s Sydney Wesson prepares to hit a tee shot during Tuesday’s match at Liberty Hills Golf Club. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Indian Lake and Northwestern also competed, but did not have enough golfers to record a team score.

The Raiders’ Sydney Wesson fired a 36 to earn medalist honors. Mailiis Simovart was one stroke back with a 37, Willow Titus carded a 44, Gabrielle Schmidt shot a 47, Leeah Valentine had a 49 and Olivia Hahn posted a 70.

For the Lakers, Regan Ross led the way with a 45, Kayla Cummins recorded a 68 and Destiny Crumley finished with a 79.

