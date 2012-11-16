Lady Raiders fourth, Lady Chiefs sixth at Beavercreek Invitational

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team finished fourth and Bellefontaine was sixth among some strong competition Monday at the Beaverceek Invitational.

Centerville edged Ursuline by a single stroke (307-308) to win the tournament. Springboro came in third with 345, the Raiders had 357, Centerville B was fifth with 363 and Bellefontaine had 395. There were 16 teams in the field.

Mailiis Simovart sparked the Raiders with an 80, Sydney Wesson fired an 83, Willow Titus carded a 95, Leeah Valentine posted a 99, Gabrielle Schmidt had a 104 and Taylor Lafferty added a 125.

For the Chiefs, Samantha McLaughlin led with an 86, Kayla Watkins carded an 87, Megan Beaverson had a 110 and Madison Taylor had a 112.

Both teams are in action today at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Ben Logan hosts Graham, while BHS hosts Jonathan Alder.

Riverside falls in tri-match

