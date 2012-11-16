Quincy’s Buck Purtee wins twice at Shady Bowl

Shady Bowl Speedway saw Quincy’s Buck Purtee claim two feature wins on Saturday, while the track also hosted the Kids Take Over Shady Bowl event.

Quincy’s Buck Purtee poses in Victory Lane after winning the street stock feature Saturday at Shady Bowl Speedway. (SHADY BOWL PHOTO | PEGGY ISAACS)

Big wheel races, a penny scramble and a wrestling exhibition were included in the night’s action, with book bags full of school supplies also being given away to young fans.

Purtee first worked his way to the front of the 25-lap street stock feature and held on for his first of two wins. Jason Mahaffey took the runner-up spot, Rodney Roush was third, Jeremy Wiggins finished fourth and Jason Drummond placed fifth.

Roush won the dash and Wiggins and Chester Frazier were both first in their heats.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!