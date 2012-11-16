Raiders 2nd, Chiefs 3rd at Ryan Reynolds Memorial

Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine continued their solid opening-week showings in the Ryan Reynolds Memorial boys golf tournament Thursday at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Benjamin Logan’s Bryce Loomis compete Thursday in the Ryan Reynolds Memorial at Liberty Hills Golf Club. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

ALSO PICTURED IN FRIDAY'S EXAMINER: Bellefontaine’s Simon Stolly and Indian Lake’s Colton Dugan

The Raiders took runner-up honors with a 349 behind champion St. Marys (334), while the host Chiefs came in third with a 359.

Tecumseh took fourth with 363, Indian Lake finished fifth with 368, Springfield Shawnee came in sixth with 373 and Vandalia-Butler was seventh with 402.

The Roughriders’ Austin Mobley was the tournament medalist with a 78.

Ethan Ricketts paced another strong performance by Ben Logan with a low round of 80.

“Ethan has been solid all week, but someone has stepped up each day and hit a season best to assist in our solid start,” said BL head coach Chris Conley.

For more photos and Complete GOLF ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!