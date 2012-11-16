Shady Bowl Speedway to host Kids Night on Saturday

Shady Bowl Speedway will help local children and their back-to-school efforts with a Kids Night event Saturday night.

Shady Bowl Speedway is hosting a Kids Night on Saturday, with free school supplies being offered to young fans. (SHADY BOWL PHOTO)

The DeGraff-area track will be having big wheel races and penny scrambles as well as giving out free book bags with school supplies inside.

The book bag give away will be while supplies last.

On the track will be the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, Amsoil Street Stocks, Noble Armor Coating ministocks, Wooten Modifieds and the Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars. The vintage race cars will also be on hand and there will be a wrestling exhibition for the young fans in attendance.

