Raiders 2nd, Chiefs 3rd in their divisions at CBC preseason tourney

Benjamin Logan’s boys golf team collected another runnerup finish during the first week of the season Wednesday.

Benjamin Logan’s Trey Allen eyes his tee shot on the 10th hole Wednesday during the Central Buckeye Conference preseason tournament. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

ALSO PICTURED IN THURSDAY'S EXAMINER: Bellefontaine’s Riley Wilcoxon, left, and Indian Lake’s Matthew Risner, right, watch putts during Wednesday’s Central Buckeye Conference preseason tournament at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

The Raiders took second in the Mad River division at the Central Buckeye Conference preseason at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Graham claimed the Mad River division title with a score of 334. Ben Logan had 352, Indian Lake was third with 365, Urbana took fourth with 366 and Northwestern was fifth with 392. North Union did not have enough golfers to post a team score.

