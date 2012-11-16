Ben Logan boys finish 1 shot out of 1st at Russ Hogue tourney

A single stroke forced Benjamin Logan’s boys golf team to take runner-up honors at the Russ Hogue Invitational Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Benjamin Logan’s Jacob Mitchell competes in the Russ Hogue Invitational Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course. Lima Central Catholic beat Ben Logan by one stroke to win the tournament. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Lima Central Catholic edged the Raiders 352-353 to win the seven-team tournament.

“It was heartbreaking to lose by a single shot, but that shows how vital each and every shot is,” said BL head coach Chris Conley. “I really like the team we have this year and I see us improving as the year progresses.

“The course seemed to play a little more difficult today with the hard ground and fast conditions. Additionally, the winds picked up to alter some shots.”

More photos and Complete GOLF ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!