Chiefs, Raiders claim division titles at preseason girls CBC golf tournament

Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine’s girls golf teams appear to be the teams to chase this fall in the Central Buckeye Conference. The two local squads won their divisions of the annual preseason tournament Monday at The Ridge Golf and Gardens in Marysville.

Ben Logan ran away with the Mad River division title after shooting 349. North Union was a distant second with 439 and Urbana was third with 470.

Bellefontaine also won handily by claiming the Kenton Trail division with a 374. Jonathan Alder took runner-up with 433 and Springfield Shawnee was third with 497.

