Ben Logan boys take 3rd in own tournament

Benjamin Logan’s boys golf team opened the season by finishing third at its own Raider Invitational on Monday at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Benjamin Logan’s Ethan Ricketts chips onto the eighth green Monday during the Raider Invitational at Liberty Hills Golf Club. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Kenton Ridge won by two strokes (332-334) over Beavercreek to take the team title. Ben Logan finished had 347 and Graham was fourth with 355.

The Raiders’ junior varsity team finished ninth with 454.

“I was pleased overall with the scores,” said BL head coach Chris Conley. “I’m expecting much improvement as the season progresses. I see a lot of potential.”

