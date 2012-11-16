Westfall wins Liberty Hills championship

Caleb Westfall carded a two-round 135 to win the Liberty Championship at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

WESTFALL

Westfall, a Mechanicsburg resident who will be a sophomore at the University of Findlay this fall, shot a firstround 68 on Saturday and followed with a 67 on Sunday. He finished at five-underpar for the tournament.

Cody Lyons and Nick Sims both shot 142, forcing a playoff for the runner-up spot. Sims birdied the third playoff hole to earn second place. Sims shot rounds of 75 and 67 and Lyons had rounds of 74 and 68.

