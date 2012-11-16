Hooping it up downtown

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Over 160 boys and girls took part in the second annual Downtown Bellefontaine 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament over the weekend. The tournament expanded by 33 percent from its inaugural event last year. The tournament raised funds for Union Station. “It was a wonderful weekend seeing all of downtown Bellefontaine packed with kids and families,” said Union Station Executive Director Eli Carter. “Throughout the weekend you would just see a wall of kids and parents lined up all along East Columbus. This tournament was such a success and we are thankful for all of our wonderful sponsors who blessed the community with such a great event. We cannot wait until we do it again next year.” In addition to the 3-on-3 tournament, there was a three-point contest Saturday, with Taylor McCafferty of Bellefontaine taking first place. Photos of the 3-on-3 winners will be included in the Examiner later this week.