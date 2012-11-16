Former NASCAR star to race at Shady Bowl on Saturday

Michael Waltrip to drive in Vore’s Series event at local track

Michael Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 champion, is set to race at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday as part of the Vore’s Compact Racing Series.

Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 champion, is getting back into a race car to run the Vore’s Compact Touring Series, which makes a stop at Shady Bowl this weekend.

It is a return to Waltrip’s roots. He began his racing career in a compact in the Vore’s Touring Series.

“I thought it would be great to officially do a 360 by ending my career the same way I started it,” Waltrip said in a Shady Bowl press release.

Waltrip won the Daytona 500 in 2001 and 2003. His last NASCAR race was the 2017 Daytona 500. He is currently a pre-race analyst for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and a color commentator for the Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Shady Bowl’s Rick Young was instrumental in arranging the event.

Waltrip will sign autographs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a limit of two autographs per person. Tom Bigelow, a USAC Indy Car veteran, will drive the pace car and also will be available to sign autographs.

Steve Vore, the owner of VCTS Racing, is building a special Toyota Celica for Waltrip to race Saturday. It will feature a retro paint scheme done by BJ’s Body Shop of Dayton. A field of 48 cars is expected for the event.

There will be special times for Saturday’s race schedule, in an effort to provide some relief from the expected high temperatures. The pit gates will open at 2 p.m., the front gate will open at 3 p.m. for advanced ticket holders, the general admission gate opens at 4 p.m. and practice begins at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the Vore’s Series race, the Wooten Automotive Modifieds will also take to the oval with a 50-lap feature paying $1,500 to the winner. The Ohio Truck Series will round out the action.