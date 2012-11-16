WL-Salem headed to state Acme tourney

Tigers beat M’burg 5-2 to win district championship

West Liberty-Salem’s Acme baseball team captured the Acme district championship and a state berth Monday night with a 5-2 win over Mechanicsburg at Blue Jacket Park.

It marks the second time in four years the Tigers have reached the state tourney, which begins Saturday in Coldwater.

WL-Salem struck early against Mechanicsburg with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ethan Larson hit a tworun double to put the Tigers ahead 2-0.

M’burg scored a run in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth to even the score at 2- 2.

The Tigers pulled back ahead with a run in the bottom of the fifth after Nick Burden drove in Zack Glock with an RBI single.

That gave WL-Salem a 3-2 advantage.

