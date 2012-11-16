Triad competes at Jr. Acme state tournament

Triad’s Junior Acme baseball team recently qualified and competed in the Junior Acme state tournament held in Archbold.

Members of the Triad Junior Acme baseball team are, from the left, front row: Michael Warner, Devin Bradley, Tyler Perry, Nick Goehring, Drue Instine, Derek Bails and Joey Ferguson; and back row: coaches Dylan Warner and Nathan Bails, Diego Hernandez, Jared Spors, Batai Lease, Blake Boldman, Ayden Spriggs, coach Darren Lease, Adam Mroczkowski, Wyatt Cole, Ryan Gross and coach Joe Ferguson. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Cardinals first won a district championship last week at Miami East High School. They defeated Carroll 4-2, Bellefontaine 16-4 and Miami East 12-2.

In the championship game, Triad defeated Bellefontaine again 12-2 to qualify for the state tournament.

Triad fell to Napoleon on Saturday in the first round of the Jr. Acme state tournament in Archbold.

The loss eliminated the Cardinals from the single-elimination tourney.