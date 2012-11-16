Former OSU players raise money for JR Memorial at Indian Lake

A big group of former Ohio State football and basketball players made their way to Indian Lake on Saturday to help raise money for the JR Memorial Cruise for Cancer. The annual event raises funds to fight cancer in the name of former Indian Lake community resident Jerry Richardson, who passed away in 2013 after battling a malignant brain tumor. Following Richardson's death, a team of Indian Lake-area residents and volunteers teamed with Lisa Cisco and Chris Quinn of the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer to create an event to honor Richardson while helping to find a cure for cancer. The group of players included Bobby Carpenter, James Laurinaitis and J.T. Barrett.