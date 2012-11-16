'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area girls track & field team

Female Athlete of the Year — Emily Hollar, WL-Salem

A freshman, Hollar turned heads in her first ever season of track and field for the Tigers. Hollar qualified to the Division III state meet in four events, a program first. She anchored the state championship 800 relay team and state runner-up 1,600 relay team. Individually, Hollar placed fourth in the 400-meter dash and holds the area’s best time (57.22). She also finished 11th at state in the 200-meter dash. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

Editor’s Note: All-area selections are based on the best times, distances and heights during the entire season as reported by head coaches.

