Shady Bowl returns to track, Sage wins Neal Sceva Memorial

After battling inclement weather all season, Shady Bowl Speedway was able to get its third night of racing in on Saturday.

Josh Sage of Piqua won the Neal Sceva Memorial. (PHOTO FROM SHADY BOWL SPEEDWAY)

The rural oval has had seven programs canceled this season.

It was Neal Sceva Memorial Night as the track honored the multi-time track champion with a tribute race. It featured the street stocks in a 51-lap feature with $1,551 going to the winner.

Fast qualifier Josh Sage survived a three-car battle for the top spot in the street stock feature to claim the win and the prize money. Rodney Roush settled for the runner-up spot, Jacob Heckman was third, Rob Schaeff took fourth and Chad Small II was fifth. Joshua Poore won the heat and Roush took the dash.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!