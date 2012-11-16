'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area softball team

Player of the year — Jalynn Stanley, Riverside

Stanley followed an impressive rookie season with a huge sophomore campaign for Riverside this spring. She hit .630 and led all area players in doubles (13), home runs (14) and RBI (56). She also went 11-5 in the pitching circle with a 1.93 ERA. Stanley helped Riverside reach the district championship game and she earned first-team Division IV all-Ohio honors. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

