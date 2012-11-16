3 local softball players named 1st-team all-Ohio

Triad’s Russell, Chiefs’ Shumaker also honored

From top to bottom, West Liberty-Salem’s Kelsey Day, Riverside’s Jalynn Stanley and Benjamin Logan’s Grace Deardurff received first-team selections on the all-Ohio softball squads, which were released by the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association on Wednesday. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

The Logan County area has established itself as a home for strong high school softball. That was evident again Wednesday with the release of the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association all-Ohio squads.

Benjamin Logan’s Grace Deardurff, West Liberty-Salem’s Kelsey Day and Riverside’s Jaylynn Stanley were named to the first team in their respective divisions, while Triad’s Joni Russell was a second-team selection and Bellefontaine’s Caitlyn Shumaker was an honorable mention pick.

Deardurff, a senior, earned a first-team spot as a pitcher for the Division III all-Ohio squad. She helped the Raiders to a historic spring as they won a program- best 25 games and reached the regional semifinals.

“It’s really exciting to see someone who has worked super hard in her career accomplish something like this,” said Ben Logan head coach Amanda Davis. “Grace had a great allaround career at Ben Logan.”



