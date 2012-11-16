Benjamin Logan’s Kinney to cheer at Bowling Green

Deciding on a college to attend became the best of both worlds for Benjamin Logan’s Peyton Kinney as she fulfilled a lifelong ambition in cheerleading while finding a perfect fit for her education.

Benjamin Logan’s Peyton Kinney, center, signs her letter of intent to cheer at Bowling Green State University on May 14. Looking on, from the left, are coach Trisha Hemmelgarn, father Chris Kinney, mother Kelly Kinney and Nathan Millice. (BENJAMIN LOGAN PHOTO)

Kinney recently accepted an opportunity to join the Bowling Green State University squad.

“As a little girl, I thought it would be really cool to cheer in college,” said Kinney. “I always saw them and thought it would be so cool. It became a reality when we started getting better in high school. It seemed more logical as something I would do.”

Kinney was a key part of a highly successful Ben Logan competition squad that earned two state runner-up finishes and a third-place finish.

Head coach Trisha Hemmelgarn is thrilled to see another one of her athletes get the chance to cheer at the college level.

“I think Bowling Green is a great fit for her,” said Hemmelgarn. “She is such a god leader and really pushed herself to try out and be prepared for the team.

“Peyton is very humble. She is about what is best for the team. She is a quiet leader and others follow by her example.

She demonstrates what it is to be a good citizen as well and that is always important.”

