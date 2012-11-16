Local resident to return to world climbing championship

Logan County resident Keith Warrick is making a quick ascent in the world of paraclimbing.

Logan County resident Keith Warrick will compete in the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Paraclimbing Championship July 15-17 in France. It will be his second consecutive appearance at the world competition. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Warrick, who began competing in adaptive competitions just three years ago, has earned the opportunity to compete in the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Paraclimbing Championship for the the second straight year. He will compete July 15-17 in Briacon, France.

Last year, Warrick finished 13th in his division during the world competition in Innsbruck, Austria.

Warrick’s first adaptive competition was with the USA Climbing’s National Adaptive Competition in Somerville, Mass. He has since competed in two more USA Climbing nationals, with both coming at Vertical Adventures in Columbus.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!