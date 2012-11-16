Carter, Shumaker place for Lady Chieftains

COLUMBUS — The Block ‘B’ logo of Bellefontaine got plenty of exposure here Saturday during the Division II state track and field finals.

ABOVE: Bellefontaine’s Lauren Carter races toward the finish line in the 400-meter state finals during the Division II state track and field meet Saturday in Columbus. BELOW: Bellefontaine’s Caitlyn Shumaker competes in the 300 hurdle state finals. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The Chieftain girls competed in four events and placed in three to make for a memorable trip to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Chieftain junior Lauren Carter placed fourth in the 400 and eighth in the 200, while fellow junior Caitlyn Shumaker placed sixth in the 300 hurdles.

The top two in each heat and the next five fastest times qualified to the state finals. The top eight finishers placed and earned a spot on the podium.

“We got three placers and it was a good experience for the girls to get on the podium,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis.

“Some have been to state before and their expectations were higher, but we are talking about 250 schools in Division II and at least 1,000 athletes in each event.

“They ended up among the top girls in their event out of thousands, so down the road they can look back and be proud of their accomplishments. It might sting now, but hat is off to them for their efforts.”



Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!