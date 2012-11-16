Triad puts two on state podium in Division 3 meet

COLUMBUS — It’s been a few years since Triad’s track and field program has had a state placer. On Saturday, the Cardinals came away with two.

ABOVE: Triad’s Dominick McFarland competes in the 300 hurdles and BELOW: Eli O’Brien races in the 200-meter dash Saturday at the Division III state track and field meet in Columbus. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LABATT)

Juniors Dominick McFarland and Eli O’Brien both took home medals after placing here at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium during the Division III state meet.

McFarland placed seventh in the 300 hurdles and O’Brien placed seventh in the 200-meter dash.

The top-eight placers in each event earned a spot on the podium. The last state placer for Triad was Seth Donohoe, who finished fourth in the high jump in 2014.

McFarland competed first for the Cardinals on Saturday morning. He finished seventh with a time of 40.17, but was injured midway through his race. McFarland clipped the third to last hurdle and landed on his ankle. That forced him to slow down and block out the pain as he finished.

“I think it impacted me a lot,” said McFarland. “I had a lot left in me. I could have pushed harder and I wasn’t able to do over the last few hurdles.”

McFarland had the secondfastest time entering the finals, which was a school-record mark of 39.62. Saturday’s experience did not leave him with a bitter taste, though.

“Coming in with the secondfastest seed time, I was hoping to do better,” said McFarland. “It was just some bad luck I guess. I hope to come back next year and win it all.”

O’Brien set a school record in the 200 (22.82) at the regional meet, but couldn’t quite match the same speed for the state meet. He ran a time of 22.80.

“It was a little bit windy out there,” O’Brien said with a laugh. “It feels pretty good to place, though. I had a good start. It’s just hard to stay at that speed.”

O’Brien’s finish in Columbus left him motivated to improve for next spring.

“For my first time at state it was pretty exciting,” said O’Brien. “I need to train harder and I hope to make it back here next year.”