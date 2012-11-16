WL-Salem girls win Division III state title

COLUMBUS - Dreams became a reality for West Liberty-Salem's girls track and field team here Saturday as it captured the school's first ever state championship in any girls sport.

EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT

The Lady Tigers won the Division III track and field team championship on the backs of two individual state title and four other state placements at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. WL-Salem claimed the top spot with 50 points and Archbold was second with 39 points.

"I'm just thrilled and over the moon," said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. "There are just so many emotions right now. This is all the girls and what a great team effort they gave. We scored in seven of 10 events. That says a lot about their work ethic and determination.

"It's not easy to win a state title in any sport, but track is especially difficult. We have a group of multi-sport athletes and it just shows what a community can do when it comes together."

WL-Salem saw the 3,200 relay of Grace Adams, Megan Adams, Katelyn Stapleton and Madison Bahan win a state title on Friday and followed up by winning another state title on Saturday. The 800 relay of Kaylee LeVan, Alex Burton, Grace Estes and Emily Hollar won with a school record time of 1:44.24.

State runner-up efforts came from Megan Adams in the 1,600 (5:01.12) and the 1,600 relay of Hollar, Bahan, Estes and Katelyn Stapleton with a school record time of 3:58.95. Placing fourth were Hollar in the 400 (57.22) and placing fifth was the 400 relay of LeVan, Estes, Burton and Lydia Moell (50.34).

For complete results and more comments on WL-Salem's girls state championship see Monday's Examiner.